BREAKING: German police launch early morning raids on medical practices throughout Leipzig

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 October 2022 • 12:35

GERMAN police launched an early morning raid on several medical practices throughout Leipzig on Tuesday, October 11.

Since the morning hours, numerous police officers have been searching several medical practices and medical care centres in Germany’s Leipzig, as reported by multiple German news outlets.

None of the outlets have been able to confirm what the medical practices are being searched for as the public prosecutor’s office has not commented as of yet.

However, German media outlet BILD said that the practices in question are accused of billing fraud.

The outlet reported that the doctors have allegedly demanded money from patients for procedures that did not actually take place.

In a quote given to the newspaper, the public prosecutor’s office said that “due to the extensive measures in the practices, there could be adverse effects”.

This is a developing news story, we will continue to update you with more information as it is made available.

