BREAKING: Israeli security official says all Israel’s demands have been met in ‘historic maritime agreement’ with Lebanon

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 October 2022 • 7:14
Eyal Hulata said Israel is satisfied with the maritime agreement with Lebanon and has called the deal “historic”. The deal has been worked on for months by US official Amos Hochstein.
Speaking to Reuters, Lebanon’s lead negotiator Bou Saab said: “If everything goes well, Amos Hochstein’s efforts could imminently lead to a historic deal.”
Hulata said: “All our demands were met, the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel’s security interests and are on our way to an historic agreement.”
Although it is unlikely to stop the conflict between the two countries completely, the ideal is believed to at least ease some security and economic concerns.
The maritime agreement laid out by Hochstein “would resolve a territorial dispute in the eastern tip of the Mediterranean sea in an area where Lebanon aims to explore for natural gas, and near waters where Israel has already found commercially viable quantities of hydrocarbons.” according to Reuters.
Bou Saab added: “We received minutes ago the final draft… Lebanon felt that it takes into consideration all of Lebanon’s requirements and we believe that the other side should feel the same.”
