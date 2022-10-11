Kremlin spokeswoman compares Ukraine’s SBU to ISIS and Al-Qaeda

By Chris King • 11 October 2022 • 3:23

Photo of Maria Zakharova. Credit: [email protected]_russia

Maria Zakharova, the Kremlin’s official Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has compared Ukraine’s USB to the terrorist groups ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

Maria Zakharova, the Kremlin’s official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, and spokeswoman for Vladimir Putin, responding to being placed on the SBU’s ‘wanted list’, compared the Ukrainian security service to the terrorist groups ISIS and Al-Qaeda. Both are banned in Russia.

According to the Russian diplomat, the department’s methods are increasingly reminiscent of the aforementioned terrorist organisations. Posting on her Telegram channel on Monday, October 10, Zakharova wrote: “The methods of the SBU are increasingly reminiscent of ISIS and al-Qaeda. No wonder – the root causes of the appearance of these structures are the same”.

Everyone in the world already knows that these: “Maidan monsters are fed by the bloody pies of Victoria Nuland”, she added.

Earlier on Monday, the SBU had placed Zakharova on the wanted list. She was included with around 700 high-ranking Russian officials and politicians. The list featured the likes of Sergei Shoigu, head of the Ministry of Defence; the director of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov; Viktor Zolotov, head of the National Guard, and deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev and Dmitry Medvedev.

On the morning of October 10, a series of explosions swept several regions of Ukraine. The Russian army struck at the country’s critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv and other large cities.

This mass shelling of Ukraine’s infrastructure was confirmed later on Monday by Vladimir Putin, along with Igor Konashenkov, head of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

The Russian leader noted that Kyiv had committed a number of terrorist attacks and attempted terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation, and it is ‘simply impossible’ to leave such actions unanswered.

Putin warned that if the Kyiv regime wants to repeat the attempts of terrorist attacks in Russia, it will face a response commensurate in scale with the level of threat, as reported by dailystorm.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.