By Matthew Roscoe • 11 October 2022 • 10:37

Ukraine's SBU takes out two groups of Wagner mercenaries in Kharkiv region. Image: SBU/Telegram

UKRAINE’S Security Service (SBU) reported on Tuesday, October 11 that it had eliminated two groups of Wagner PMC mercenaries in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

The SBU released “unique footage of the special operation and its consequences” (which is too disturbing to be shared here) showing two groups of Wagner mercenaries being “eliminated” in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

“Aerial reconnaissance of the location, a lightning assault and no losses – this is the result of the work of the Special Forces of the CSO “A” and colleagues from the SBU Office in Kharkiv region,” the SBU said.

“The enemy: one – 200th, four more – were captured. Among them is the commander of the subversive reconnaissance group, who is already passing important intelligence information to the SBU, including information about the torture chambers of Ukrainians arranged by the occupants.”

It added: “We can only add one thing: all those who came to our land with hostile intentions will be destroyed! We are working until the complete Victory! Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦”

The news comes after Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin urged Russian MPs to join the ranks of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” and go to the front.

Prior to that, around 700 top Russian officials and politicians were placed on a wanted list by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Near the top of this list are Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, and Sergey Surovikin, Putin’s latest military commander in charge of forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone.

