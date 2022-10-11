Spain condemns latest Russian attacks on Ukraine

“These attacks have resulted in the deaths of numerous people and dozens of civilians, including children, have been injured,” Spain’s government said condemning recent Russian attacks on Ukraine.

“Those responsible for these acts must be held accountable.”

Sanchez’s government also condemned the attacks carried out in the early hours of Sunday, October 9 against residential areas in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia.

The Government of Spain called on the Russian authorities to respect the basic principles of International Law, especially International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights, by ceasing their attacks against the population, residential areas and basic civilian targets and infrastructure.

Spain once again reiterated its firm support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders and once again called on “Russia to cease its armed aggression and to proceed to the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of its troops from all Ukrainian territory.”