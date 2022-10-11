By Matthew Roscoe • 11 October 2022 • 11:36

Heartbreak as UK mum dies suddenly at home next to three-year-old daughter. Image: GoFundMe

NEWS coming out of the UK on Tuesday, October 11 tragically reveals that a mum from the UK died suddenly at home while on the couch with her three-year-old daughter, hours after picking her up from nursery.

Although the incident occurred on October, 3, a report from bristolpost.co.uk on October 11 revealed the events of how the UK mum was found to have died suddenly at home next to her three-year-old daughter.

Twenty-nine-year-old mother-of-four Nicole Barnes died suddenly while sitting next to her young daughter on the sofa at her home in Huyton, Merseyside, hours after collecting her from nursery.

According to the news outlet, the school where her three other children attended tried to contact her when they had not been collected from school.

After not being able to reach her, they contacted her partner Craig Galloway.

Galloway alerted Nicole’s friends who arrived at the house to find her unconscious.

They attempted to resuscitate her by performing CPR while ambulance crews were dispatched to the house.

When paramedics arrived, they did their best to revive the young mum but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe has been set up “to raise some money for my beautiful cousin’s children who have sadly just lost their mummy.”

The fundraising page was set up by Nicole’s cousin Kim who said that “my gorgeous cousin Nicole who was only 29 fell asleep on Monday leaving behind her 4 children, one with severe special needs and her partner Craig.”

Kim described Nicole as “the most amazing mummy”.

“Her kids loved her so much,” she added.

“She was a kind, loving beautiful person who just wanted the best for her kids.”

Speaking to the ECHO, Kim said: “She picked up Delilah at 11.30 am from nursery and was expected to pick her other children up later. She just passed away on the couch. She was an absolutely gorgeous young girl. She didn’t have a bad bone in her body.

“She was an absolutely amazing mum and she did everything with such grace. She was a better mum than I ever could be. She had loads of issues with getting her five-year-old into help and into school because of his autism but she didn’t stop. She fought and fought until he got everything he ever needed.”

Thirty-six-year-old Kim added: “She was such a gorgeous soul. No one in the world could ever say a bad word about her. One of her friends, Gemma, tried to do CPR. The medics did everything they could.

“This is going to be so hard for Craig. It is so sad she has lost her life and left her four poor babies behind. She was one in million. She left such an amazing impression on everyone’s hearts and her children will never forget that.

“Niamh has took on a mums role and is trying to be like her mum and help to take care of everyone but she shouldn’t be doing that. This is just how she saw her mum, as someone who looked after everyone.”

On Saturday, October, 15. a “fundraiser cup” has been organised by Nicole’s closest friends to raise money for her four children.

Nicole’s cause of death is not yet known.

