By Matthew Roscoe • 11 October 2022 • 9:57

Ukraine destroys 46 Russian cruise missiles latest combata losses reveal. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Tuesday, October 11, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian cruise missiles.

Another 46 Russian cruise missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, October 10, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

According to the latest data, another 240 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 63,110.

Nine more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as 13 more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of another 10 Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1496 and the destruction of 17 Russian drones takes the total losses to 1114.

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published data on combat losses of Russian troops as of October 11. About 63,110 Russian soldiers were eliminated. 46 cruise missiles were destroyed during the day. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/7YwmdXiHWA — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) October 11, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Monday, September 12 in the Bahmut, Avdiyivka and Kramatorsk directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 230th day of the war shows that the loss of the 46 Russian cruise missiles now means Ukraine has destroyed 295, while the destruction of seven more Russian tanks now means that Putin’s army has now lost 2504 in total.

The destruction of fone Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by Ukraine’s Armed Forces takes losses up to 904 and the destruction of six more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 3469.

The loss of another 13 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) means Russian forces have now seen Ukraine destroy 5162 in total.

One Russian aircraft was also reportedly destroyed.

☠️ 240 more good russians as of October 11.#StopRussia pic.twitter.com/2mlTgo6T7l — ArmyInform (@armyinformcomua) October 11, 2022

The news comes after Ukraine was hit heavily by Russian missiles on Monday, October 10.

