By Matthew Roscoe • 11 October 2022 • 8:15

Crimea's State Duma deputy calls for Ukraine's military to overcome Ukrainian government. Image: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com

Crimean MP Mykhaylo Sheremet called on the “Ukrainian military to take the power into their own hands and overthrow the government in order to save the country,” as reported on Tuesday, October 11.

In a similar dig to the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitriy Medvedev, who called the Ukrainian government a “Nazi political regime”, Sheremet called for Ukraine’s military to “overthrow the current corrupt nationalist top brass”.

“I am sure that there are still decent people in the ranks of the Ukrainian army who are not alien to the officer’s honour and the future of their country,” he said.

“It is time to take power in the country into their own hands and overthrow the current corrupt nationalist top brass, which is completely under the control of Western handlers,” as reported by Gazeta.

He added: “I urge the sensible part of the Ukrainian society and elite not to let it destroy Ukraine. The catastrophe can still be stopped.”

As noted, Dmitriy Medvedev said something similar about the government of Ukraine.

Taking to Telegram on Monday, October 10 following a Security Council meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Medvedev said that Ukraine “in its current configuration with the Nazi political regime will pose a constant, direct and clear threat to Russia.”

He said that the Russian strikes that rocked Ukraine on October 10 were “the first episode”.

He said that it was his “personal position” that ” in addition to protecting our people and protecting the borders of the country, the goal of our future actions, in my opinion, should be the complete dismantling of the political regime of Ukraine.”

