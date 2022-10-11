By Chris King • 11 October 2022 • 2:36
Image of Dmitry Medvedev.
Credit: Max kolomychenko/Shutterstock.com
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has put around 700 high-ranking Russian officials on the wanted list. Near the top of this list are Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, and Sergey Surovikin, Putin’s latest military commander in charge of forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone.
In response to the actions of the Ukrainian authorities, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation was instructed to ‘give a legal assessment of the facts of illegal criminal prosecution’. The head of the department was also instructed to open a criminal case against officials of the SBU.
A spokesman for the investigative committee commented: “It is obvious that the decisions of the SBU were made on far-fetched grounds and contradict the law. As part of the criminal case, the investigation will identify specific SBU officials who made illegal decisions”.
Andrei Klishas, head of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, said that the SBU’s decision would not have any legal consequences, as reported by gazeta.ru.
