By Chris King • 11 October 2022 • 2:36

Image of Dmitry Medvedev. Credit: Max kolomychenko/Shutterstock.com

Around 700 top Russian officials and politicians have been placed on a wanted list by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has put around 700 high-ranking Russian officials on the wanted list. Near the top of this list are Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, and Sergey Surovikin, Putin’s latest military commander in charge of forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone.

Criminal cases have allegedly been initiated against them this Monday, October 10, under Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This applies to encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of the country. The maximum penalty under this article is up to ten years in prison.

Medvedev regularly comments on the course of hostilities and criticises the Ukrainian authorities on his Telegram channel. On October 10, he wrote that Ukraine, under the current leadership, poses a constant threat to Russia, therefore, in his opinion, a ‘complete dismantling’ of the Ukrainian political regime is necessary.

Other big names also featured on the list are, Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defense; Nikolay Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation; Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the FSB; Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev; Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin; Head of the Russian Guard Viktor Zolotov, and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

The officials put on the wanted list are marked on the SBU website as ‘hiding from the pre-trial investigation’. Each card has a ‘disappearance date’, usually March 2022, said RTVI.