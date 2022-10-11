By Brian O'Malley • 11 October 2022 • 11:45

Valencian mountaineer dies after falling from Pico Russell in Huesca. Credit: Shutterstock

A helicopter was sent to recover the body of a Valencian mountaineer who died after falling from Pico Russell in Huesca on Monday, October 10.

A 38-year-old female Valencian mountaineer died after falling by accident from Russell peak, in the municipality of Montanuy (Huesca).

The Benasque Guardia Civil de Montaña received notice of the incident at about 2.15 pm on October 10, via the Central Coordination of Firefighters of the Generalitat de Catalunya, the police force reported in a press release.

A helicopter from the Guardia Civil’s Huesca Air Unit was dispatched to the scene carrying a medic from the 061 unit and members of the mountain rescue unit of Benasque (Grupo de Rescate e Intervención en Montaña).

The team located the lifeless woman’s body and her unharmed male companion. The man was evacuated from the scene. Meanwhile, the specialist team proceeded to remove the body, after prior judicial authorisation, transferring it to the helicopter which flew to the town of Benasque, and from there it was brought by funeral car to the forensic institute of Huesca, where it awaits an autopsy.

The Aragonese Pyrenees have already claimed 16 lives since January, in a year with a record number of rescues.

