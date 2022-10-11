By Matthew Roscoe • 11 October 2022 • 16:00

BREAKING: Another Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant head kidnapped by Russian military. Image: Energoatom/Telegram

ON Monday, October 10, the Russian military reportedly kidnapped another head of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Valeriy Martyniuk.

The head of the Zaporizhzhya power plant, Deputy Director General Valeriy Martyniuk, has been kidnapped and is being held “in an unknown place, probably using their usual methods of torture and intimidation,” according to Energoatom.

“In this way, the Russians are trying to get the information they desperately need about the personal files of Zaporizhzhya NPP employees in order to force Ukrainian personnel to work for Rosatom as soon as possible. The occupiers literally torture ZNPP nuclear workers, not shying away from the most brutal abuse,” a statement on Tuesday, October 11 said.

“We call on the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and the entire international community to take all possible measures to immediately release Valeriy Martyniuk from the captivity of the Russian occupiers and return him to his official duties.”

It added: “The arbitrariness of the invaders at Zaporizhzhya NPP must be stopped as soon as possible! To do this, it is necessary to create a nuclear safety zone around ZNPP and return it under full control of Ukraine!”

The news comes after Ihor Murashov, the head of Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, was returned safely after reportedly being kidnapped on Saturday, October 1.

