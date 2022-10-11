By Matthew Roscoe • 11 October 2022 • 12:07

Zelensky to blame for the loss of "any kind of truce" between Russia and Ukraine says Chechen leader Kadyrov. Image: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

CHECHEN leader Ramzan Kadyrov said via Telegram on Tuesday, October 11 that the chance for any truce between Russia and Ukraine was lost through the efforts of the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his entourage.

Kadyrov blamed Zelensky for the loss of “any kind of truce” between Russia and Ukraine, a day after the Chechen leader praised Russia’s new general for a renewed attack on Ukrainian cities on Monday, October 10.

“What is happening today is retribution for the children, women and elderly killed and maimed in cold blood,” he said.

“The chance for any kind of truce has been irrevocably lost through the efforts of the gutless Zelensky and his besotted gang.”

On Monday, October 10, Kadyrov warned the Ukrainian president that “Russia hasn’t really started yet”.

“Zelensky complains about flyovers in Kyiv and other cities,” Ramzan Kadyrov wrote.

“And how did you, sucker Zelensky, think: you are allowed and others are not?”

He added: “So for eight years, bombing civilians, destroying the infrastructure of LNR cities, covering a nuclear power plant with shells, blowing up bridges, shelling important facilities was allowed, but as soon as it landed on your head, suddenly no one was allowed?

“We warned you, Zelensky, that Russia hasn’t really started yet, so stop complaining like a cheapskate and run away before it gets here. Run, Zelensky, run without looking back towards the West.”

The Chechen leader then said he was happy with the new Russian general leading the attack.

“Now I’m one hundred per cent happy with the SWO,” he said.

