By Anna Ellis • 12 October 2022 • 15:22

24,881,291 passengers pass through Spain's airports in September 2022. Image: Spanish Airports and Air Navigation network (AENA)

The Spanish Airports and Air Navigation network (AENA) closed September with a recovery of 91.7 per cent of passengers compared to the same month of 2019.

Airports in the AENA network closed in September 2022 with 24,881,291 passengers. This figure is 8.3 percentage points from pre-pandemic levels, meaning that 91.7 per cent of the traffic recorded in September 2019 has already been recovered.

In addition, 209,069 aircraft were in operation, which is equivalent to a recovery of 94.2 per cent compared to 2019, while 83,036 tonnes of cargo were transported, representing a decrease of 10.6 per cent compared to the same month of 2019.

Of the total number of travellers recorded in September, 24,803,526 were commercial passengers, of which 16,828,868 travelled on international flights, 12.2 per cent less than in September 2019. Meanwhile, 7,974,658 passengers travelled on domestic flights, which is 1.1 per cent more than before the pandemic.

Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the ninth month of the year, with 4,788,232, representing a decrease of 14.1 per cent compared to September 2019.

