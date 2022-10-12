Covid19 Update: FDA authorises “emergency” boosters for children

By Brian O'Malley • 12 October 2022 • 19:06
Moderna Covid vaccine recommended by FDA for youngest children in the US. Image: Wikimedia
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorisations of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent to authorize their use as a single booster dose in younger age groups.
Also today, the EU parliament MEPs have called EU vaccine purchases “the biggest corruption scandal in history.”
Just yesterday, the EU switched the Pfizer/Moderna Cominarty Vaccine from conditional to standard marketing authorisation.
Two weeks ago, the UK Health and Security Agency urged 30 million people to take flu and Covid vaccines.
The announcement arrives after increases in registered Covid cases in Spain, which has been connected to a reported excess death in under 14 year olds on the Canaries.
The FDA announcement continues thus:
The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent is authorised for administration at least two months following completion of primary or booster vaccination in children down to six years of age. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent is authorised for administration at least two months following completion of primary or booster vaccination in children down to five years of age.
These bivalent COVID-19 vaccines include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.
The mRNA in these vaccines is a specific piece of genetic material that instructs cells in the body to make the distinctive “spike” protein of the original virus strain and the omicron variant lineages BA.4 and BA.5. The spike proteins of BA.4 and BA.5 are identical.
“Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviours and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.
“Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” said Peter Marks, M.D., PhD.
“While it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, as the various waves of COVID-19 have occurred, more children have gotten sick with the disease and have been hospitalized.
“Children may also experience long-term effects, even following initially mild disease. We encourage parents to consider primary vaccination for children and follow-up with an updated booster dose when eligible.”
With today’s authorization, the monovalent Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is no longer authorized as a booster dose for individuals five through 11 years of age. Both the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine continue to be authorized for primary series administration in individuals six months of age and older.
For each of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines authorized today, the FDA relied on immune response and safety data that it had previously evaluated from a clinical study in adults of a booster dose of a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine that contained a component of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and a component of omicron lineage BA.1.
The FDA considers such data as relevant and supportive of vaccines containing a component of the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages. In addition, the FDA has evaluated and considered immune response and safety data from clinical studies of the monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, including as a booster dose in pediatric age groups. These data and real-world experience with the monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which have been administered to millions of people, including young children, support the EUA of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines in younger age groups.
What You Need to Know: Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent
The data for the monovalent Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are relevant to the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent because these vaccines are manufactured using the same process.
What You Need to Know: Authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent
The amendments to the EUAs were issued to Moderna TX Inc. and Pfizer Inc.
