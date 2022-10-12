By Anna Ellis • 12 October 2022 • 17:55

Finland send more civilian material assistance to Ukraine. Image: Finnish government/Interior Ministry

Finland’s Minister of the Interior, Krista Mikkonen, confirmed: “Ukraine have a great need for assistance. In addition to armed support, they need civilian material assistance, such as medical supplies.”

“We put together new consignments of assistance on a regular basis. I sincerely hope that the willingness of Finns to help will remain high. We must provide unwavering support to Ukraine,” the minister said, according to the Finnish government on Wednesday, October 12.

Since February, Finland has sent 28 truckloads of civilian material assistance to Ukraine and four to Moldova. Six fire engines and 13 ambulances have also been sent to Ukraine. The monetary value of the civilian material assistance is around €3M. Several sets of deliveries with a combined value of about €2M are currently being prepared.

In addition, experts have been sent to Poland, Moldova, Slovakia and the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) to support the coordination of assistance provided through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The ERCC coordinates the assistance to Ukraine and the neighbouring areas through the Civil Protection Mechanism.

The aid operation is exceptional and the need for assistance is expected to continue for a long time to come. Rescue workers work in difficult conditions to protect the civilian population and will continue to need different kinds of material assistance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram