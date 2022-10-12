By Brian O'Malley • 12 October 2022 • 15:21

Germany announces list of military equipment for Ukraine. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

GERMANY announced on Wednesday, October 12 that it will continue to provide military support for Ukraine by supplying equipment and weapons.

“These come from supplies of Germany’s Federal Arms Forces and from deliveries from industry financed from the country’s Federal Government’s funds for security capacity building,” Germany said while announcing a list of military equipment for Ukraine.

“The Federal Government said it will support the Ukrainian military in close coordination with its partners and allies. This list provides an overview of lethal and non-lethal German military support for Ukraine,” a statement read.

“It includes deliveries from the Federal Armed Forces, as well as supplies from German industry financed from the Federal Government’s funds for so-called security capacity building.”

It added: “Under the 2022 budget process, the funds for the security capacity building initiative were increased to a total of 2 billion euros for the year 2022. The additional funds are to be used primarily to support Ukraine.

“At the same time, they will be used to finance Germany’s increased mandatory contributions to the European Peace Facility (EPF), which in turn goes towards reimbursing EU member states for costs incurred to them in providing support for Ukraine.”

The items listed amount to about €800 million and can be viewed in full here.

“The total license value includes the goods listed above insofar as their export is subject to licensing requirements under German foreign trade laws,” a press release on Wednesday, October 12 read.

“This is not the case for all of the goods listed above. In order to speed up the processing of certain deliveries, the Federal Government has also eased certain licensing processes, e.g. with regard to military protective goods.”

It added: “These deliveries are also not included in the total license value. The values stated for used material from the German Armed Forces are also based on current values which can be significantly lower than the corresponding values for new or replacement goods. The total license value includes the goods regardless of how their procurement and delivery were financed.

“For security reasons, the Federal Government does not provide further details until the goods have been delivered.”

The announcement follows news of a Spanish convoy on its way to Ukraine with ambulances and medical equipment.

