By Anna Ellis • 12 October 2022 • 14:25

Google Cloud launches new product built on technology developed by Banco Santander. Image: Khakimullin Aleksandr/Shutterstock.com

Google Cloud has launched Dual Run, a new product built on top of unique technology developed by Banco Santander.

Banco Santander is working with Google Cloud to help other companies across multiple industries simplify their transition from legacy mainframe systems to the cloud, Banco Santander confirmed on Tuesday, October 11.

The Dual Run technology, which will be made available to customers exclusively by Google Cloud, has proven application in the highly-regulated financial services industry, and Santander has begun utilizing Dual Run to bring data and workloads onto Google Cloud’s trusted infrastructure. Santander will also take advantage of Google’s deep knowledge and tech abilities in the use of cloud and software to accelerate its digital transformation.

In the next few months, Google Cloud will host a series of customer events to showcase their Dual Run service with the help of software developers and engineers from Santander who has been involved in the bank’s unique technology.

Dirk Marzluf, group chief operating and technology officer at Banco Santander, said: “Migrating from legacy infrastructure to modern technology is a key challenge for banks and many other industries.”

“Dual Run for Google Cloud, which leverages the innovation we’ve developed in-house at Santander, will be critical for the digital transformation of many companies and is a testament to the outstanding technology built by our teams.”

