12 October 2022

Ireland welcomed over 900,000 International tourists in September. Image: Madrugada Verde/Shutterstock.com

A total of 900,000 international tourists visited Ireland last month, which is about 9 per cent less compared to the same period in 2019.

The data provided by the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) has revealed that so far this year, visitors’ numbers are down by 20 per cent, SchengenVisaInfo.com confirmed on Wednesday, October 12.

In addition, the same data shows that during September this year, Ireland was visited by 338,000 people from continental Europe, which means five per cent less than in 2019, making it the strongest-performing market.

During the same month, the North American market recovered, with 230,000 visitors.

The ITIC also emphasized that the recovery of the sector was greatly threatened by the increase in cost inflation, the energy crisis, and supply constraints.

CEO of ITIC Eoghan O’Mara Walsh pointed out that: “Members such as hotels and restaurants were reporting that energy bills had jumped to unsustainable and unprecedented levels, warning that profit margins have come under serious pressure.”

Meanwhile, air and sea travel statistics show that in the same month more than 1,703,200 overseas passengers arrived in Ireland. As a result, this represents a dramatic recovery compared to June last year, when the country recorded only 160,000 arrivals.

