More than 7,000 people join the International Volunteer Week with Iberdrola

By Anna Ellis • 12 October 2022 • 13:56

Chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galan, joined the volunteers in Avila. Image: Iberdrola

Iberdrola’s volunteers have thrown themselves into the more than 90 initiatives that have been developed throughout this week in the different countries where the company is based.

More than 7,000 volunteers wanted to participate, 40 per cent more than last year, from Spain to the United States, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Greece, Italy, Germany, France, Belgium, Japan and Australia, according to Iberdrola.

Under the slogan ‘Together we build the world we want’, from October 1 to October 9, solidarity projects related to environmental care, the inclusion of vulnerable groups and social assistance were carried out.

In Spain, native species were planted in the municipality of Solosancho in the province of Avila. There, more than 100 Iberdrola volunteers, together with 60 members of the AMAS Foundation and the Ande Foundation, collaborated in the planting of 800 native trees.

The trees were planted in one of the municipalities affected by the Navalacruz fire in 2021, which devastated nearly 22,000 hectares.

The Chairman of Iberdrola himself, Ignacio Galan, travelled to share the reforestation day with them when Quercus Ilex and Juniperus Thurifera species were planted, and a game fence was installed to ensure the protection of the planted trees from livestock.

