By Matthew Roscoe • 12 October 2022 • 13:40
Putin's ally Lukashenko wished people of Spain "good health and peace" as country celebrates National Day. Image: Asatur Yesayants/Shutterstock.com
Lukashenko wished the people of Spain good health, peace, stability, and prosperity on the country’s National Day.
Lukashenko said that “diplomatic relations between the two countries were established 30 years ago and Spain is a country with rich history and unique culture, kind and hospitable people.”
“I hope that in spite of the geographical distance and the complicated geopolitical situation, the Republic of Belarus and the Kingdom of Spain will remain good partners and will preserve the mutual interest in the maintenance and development of bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the two nations,” the President also said.
Lukashenko’s well wishes to Spain come after he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to deploy a joint regional grouping of troops to Ukraine.
On Monday, October 10, Lukashenko said: “Due to the aggravation on the western borders of the Union State, we have agreed to deploy a regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.
“This is all in accordance with our documents. If the threat level reaches the current level, as it is now, we start deploying the Union State grouping.
“The backbone – I have always talked about this – of this grouping is the army, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. I have to inform you that the formation of this grouping has begun. It has been underway for, I think, two days already.”
“My order was given to us to start forming this group,” he added.
