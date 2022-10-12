By Matthew Roscoe • 12 October 2022 • 7:27

WATCH: Ukrainian SSO captures Russian Uragan MLRS 9P140 launcher in Kherson Oblast. Image: ukr_sof/Telegram

VIDEO circulating on social media on Wednesday, October 12 show a Ukrainian SSO capturing a Russian Uragan MLRS 9P140 launcher in Kherson Oblast.

The video, which was originally shared by the ukr_sof Telegram channel, has been doing the rounds on Twwitter alongside the caption: “The reward for the soldiers of the SSO of Ukraine for liberating one of the settlements of the Kherson Region is the Russian Uragan MLRS.”

On Telegram, the “Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” channel added: “It was given to us as a gift from destroyed Russian soldiers during another operation.

“Thanks to our soldiers, this MLRS will now work not to the detriment, but to the benefit of Ukrainians. And he will easily cope with the distance to the targets – the positions of the Russian enemy, arranged on the Ukrainian land occupied by him. Occupied for now.”

Video from Ukrainian SSO of a captured Russian Uragan MLRS 9P140 launcher in Kherson Oblast. https://t.co/1AMtpMRWFt pic.twitter.com/hGUFeDaZ8E — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 12, 2022

One person commented on the video, writing: “The tow truck business in Ukraine is booming.”

The tow truck business in Ukraine is booming. https://t.co/0v3us3xfPr — Dr. Pepper’s Husband🌻 (Kee Hinckley) (@nazgul) October 12, 2022

While another added: “Oddly, the fact that Ukraine had a deep knowledge of and use of old Soviet equipment has turned into an advantage by repurposing Russian equipment so quick. I’m sure this will be flipped in a month or so, to be reused against the Russians.”

Oddly, the fact that Ukraine had a deep knowledge of and use of old Soviet equipment has turned into advantage by repurposing Russian equipment so quick. I'm sure this will be flipped in a month or so, to reused against the Russians. https://t.co/pi1gwHFxtx — Wot da ! (@jenkspl64) October 12, 2022

The capture of the Russian Uragan MLRS 9P140 launcher in Kherson Oblast comes after a Russian BTR-80 APC and ZU-23-2 23mm Autocannon was captured in Kherson by the Ukrainian Army earlier this month.

The video was shared by @UAWeapons on Twitter on Tuesday, October 4 alongside the caption: “The Ukrainian Army captured a Russian BTR-80 APC along with a ZU-23-2 23mm autocannon in Kherson Oblast.”

