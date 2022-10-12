By Matthew Roscoe • 12 October 2022 • 8:14

BREAKING: Russia's FSB makes eight arrests over Crimean Bridge explosion. Image: SHOT/Telegram

RUSSIA’S FSB has announced that following investigations from the Russian Investigative Committee, which was set up by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of the Crimean Bridge explosion, eight arrests have been made, as reported on Wednesday, October 12.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that they have arrested eight suspects linked to the Crimean Bridge explosion on Saturday, October 8.

“The organiser of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was the Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, its head Kyrylo Budanov, employees and agents, in addition, five Russian nationals, three Ukrainian nationals and an Armenian have been detained,” the Federal Security Service’s Centre for Combating Terrorism has said.

The National Antiterrorist Committee (NAC) said that “on the morning of October 8, a truck explosion occurred on the Crimean bridge, causing seven fuel tanks of a railway train to catch fire.”

“Two vehicle spans of the bridge partially collapsed. The arch over its navigable part was not damaged,” the NAC said.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, three people died as a result of the explosion, and the “Ukrainian special services were the ones who ordered and carried out the attack.”

It added: “The explosive device was camouflaged in rolls of construction polyethene film on 22 pallets with a total weight of 22,770 kilograms and shipped in early August this year from the Odesa seaport to Ruse in Bulgaria under contract number 02/08/2022 between Translogistics UA LLC (Kiev) and Baltex Capital S.A. (Ruse).

“Ukrainian citizens Tsyurkalo Mikhail Vladimirovich, Kovach Denis Olegovich, Solomko Roman Ivanovich, Georgian citizens Inosaridze Sandro, a broker named “Levan” and Armenian citizen Terchanyan Artur were involved in organizing the shipment from Bulgaria to Poti port (Georgia) and then to Armenia.”

According to the FSB, “between September 29 and October 3, the cargo was cleared in Yerevan at the Transalliance terminal in accordance with the EAEU rules and documents were swapped, after which the consignor was already “GU AR JI GROUP” LLC (Armenia, Alaverdi) and the consignee was “Leader” LLC (Moscow),” as reported by RIA.

As noted, Putin ordered the creation of a government commission to oversee the investigation into the explosion on the Crimean bridge immediately after the incident.

Since then, Putin has received reports on the state of emergency from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, the heads of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov and the Ministry of Transport Gennady Savelyev, as well as the heads of law enforcement agencies.

