By Anna Ellis • 12 October 2022 • 15:04

Spain celebrates the feast of the Patron Saint of the Guardia Civil. Image: Guardia Civil

The Director General of the Guardia Civil, Maria Gamez, presided over the events celebrating the Patron Saint of the Corps in Melilla, in a ceremony that took place at the Command Headquarters.

During the ceremony on Tuesday, October 11, various decorations were awarded, including a Silver Cross of Merit of the Guardia Civil and 13 Crosses with White Distinction.

Maria Gamez began her speech by confirming that: “The feast of the Patron Saint of the Guardia Civil, the Virgen del Pilar, is a celebration for the men and women of the institution.”

“It brings to the surface memories and feelings for loved ones who are no longer with them; experiences shared with colleagues and anecdotes and experiences with those who, in previous postings, formed part of their daily lives.”

Maria confirmed that the institution has just over 600 Guardia Civil in Melilla and is deployed in more than 85 per cent of Spanish territory, rural and peri-urban areas. She added that Melilla, on the southern border of Spain and Europe, provides a particularly important service in the protection of this border perimeter and the control of irregular immigration.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram