By Guest Writer • 12 October 2022 • 11:44

Minister Teresa Ribera announced the plan Credit: La Moncloa flickr

SPAIN has approved the More Energy Security Plan (+SE) to strengthen the protection of consumers against the rise in prices caused by the war in Ukraine, within the framework of the European commitment to energy savings.

The initiative also seeks to reduce gas consumption, improve energy autonomy, increase the competitiveness of the economy and increase energy exports.

Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, confirmed on October 11 that it is a plan that will continue to be updated, given the uncertainty of the evolution of the war and its consequences, and a monthly report will be published which will monitor the efficiency and savings in electricity and gas from the different measures.

The Plan contains 73 energy security measures grouped around six major objectives: savings and efficiency; transformation of the energy system; extension of protection to consumers, especially the vulnerable; fiscal measures; transformation of the industry thanks to renewable energies or hydrogen, and cooperation with the rest of the European countries.

To guarantee and improve the protection of the population, the granting of the electric social bonus and the thermal social bonus will be expanded, increasing the volume of the protected population.

The energy bills of 1.6 million households with community boilers will also be reduced with a view to next winter and families will have fiscal support to implement renewable air conditioning systems, cost allocators in centralised heating will be encouraged and smart natural gas meters will be installed.

A further billion euros will be made available in order to implement all of the plans.

