By Matthew Roscoe • 12 October 2022 • 10:41

Ukraine's MoD quotes Homer Simpson as latest Russian combat losses revealed. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Wednesday, October 12, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian cruise missiles.

Another 20 Russian cruise missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, October 11, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Quoting Homer Simpson “You tried your best and you failed miserably. The lesson is, never try,” Ukraine’s MoD revealed that another 270 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 63,380.

One more Russian tank was also destroyed as well as 19 more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of another 11 Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1507 and the destruction of 15 Russian drones takes the total losses to 1129.

"You tried your best and you failed miserably. The lesson is, never try."

Homer Simpson Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Oct 12: pic.twitter.com/7lMsDMhvF0 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 12, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Monday, September 12 in the Bahmut and Avdiyivka directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 231st day of the war shows that the loss of the 20 Russian cruise missiles now means Ukraine has destroyed 315, while the destruction of one more Russian tank now means that Putin’s army has now lost 2505 in total.

The destruction of 19 more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) takes losses up to 5181 and the destruction of 11 more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 3927.

Earlier on October 12, videos circulating on social media showed Ukrainian SSO capturing a Russian Uragan MLRS 9P140 launcher in Kherson Oblast.

