WATCH: Bear who lost his bearings wandering the streets of Ponferrada rescued by police

By Anna Ellis • 12 October 2022 • 16:50

WATCH: Bear who lost his bearings wandering the streets of Ponferrada. Image: Policia Municipal de Ponferrada

Spanish police came to the aid of the lost brown bear who had taken a wrong turn down one of the streets of the busy city in the north-western region of Castilla y Leon.

Residents of Ponferrada were advised to take care after the animal was spotted by a taxi driver in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, October 11.

The animal was spotted by a taxi driver who filmed its progress around the city and who can be heard in the video exclaiming: “It’s a bear!”

Local police confirmed the incident in a tweet a little later in the day and urged people to be careful. “In the early hours of this morning, a taxi driver alerted us to the presence of a bear who was being filmed in the city centre. Our patrols located the bear near the river and guided it towards Monte Pajariel. As these animals are skittish in the presence of humans, we ask you to exercise maximum caution.”

🐻💨📹

Esta madrugada un taxista alertó de la presencia de un 🧸, al que graba por el centro de la ciudad.

Nuestras patrullas lo localizan cerca del río y lo guían hacia el Monte Pajariel.

Aunque son animales asustadizos ante la presencia humana, rogamos máxima precaución. pic.twitter.com/ux1C5puxT2 — Policía Municipal de Ponferrada (@092ponferrada) October 11, 2022

” rel=”” target=”_blank”>

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram