By Matthew Roscoe • 13 October 2022 • 11:39

Shock as 21-year-old girl found dead in Moscow hotel with "no signs of violent death". Image: photoofis/Shutterstock.com

On Thursday, October 13, a 21-year-old girl was found dead in a hotel room in Russia’s capital of Moscow, according to the press service of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee.

The 21-year-old girl was found dead in a Moscow hotel and police reported that there were “no signs of a violent death”.

“On 13 October 2022, the body of a 21-year-old girl was found in a hotel room on Novinsky Boulevard in Moscow,” the Moscow press service said.

“Upon examination, no signs of violent death were found.”

It added: “The Presnensky inter-district investigative department of the Central Administrative District Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the city of Moscow is conducting an initial enquiry into the case.”

“Investigators from the Moscow office are working at the scene.

“A forensic medical examination will be appointed to establish the exact cause of the girl’s death.

“A procedural decision will be taken based on the results of the investigation.”

The news of the young girl’s death comes after Russia’s State Duma Deputy Nikolai Petrunin died suddenly aged 46.

On Wednesday, October 12, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Nikolai Petrunin: “Nikolai Yuryevich Petrunin was a professional and responsible person, he was respected by his colleagues, and voters trusted him.

“I express my deep condolences to the family and friends of Nikolai Yuryevich. Bright memory.”

Petrunin was the first deputy chairman of Russia’s Energy Committee.

