Ace of Shades: No job too big or small

By Annie Dabb • 13 October 2022 • 15:17

Image - Ace of Shades

Ace of Shades is a family-run business with years of experience on the coast in Awnings, Glass Curtains, Interior/Exterior Blinds, Security Shutters, Systems, UPVC Doors and Windows as well as so much more.

Having been in the industry for nearly 20 years, Ace of Shades offers both commercial and residential fitting solutions with the best products at the best prices from Malaga to Sotogrande and inland.

Just because your terrace is separate from the main portion of your home doesn’t mean you have to treat it as an outsider. Start thinking of your terrace as another room in your home that just happens to be outside. They can help you utilise that space so that it can provide you with another place to read, relax, entertain or just contemplate nature.

Their secretary speaks several languages and they have two specialised fitting teams, one for Awnings and one for Glass Curtains. They also offer a very cost effective repair service, very worthwhile for the property rental market as well as domestic and they work closely with many management companies assuring that their clients’ needs are taken care of.

They pride themselves on their immaculate reputation, having been featured on Channel 5 Bargain Living Brits in the Sun, and are happy to give new potential clients references so they can check out their work.

A free site survey with no obligation quote service is offered and they wish to stress that all their installations are without fail to the highest standards and guaranteed up to five years. They will also beat any genuine quote.

So, if you are looking to improve your home or business, whether it is a complete extension or a single awning, they can help.

No job is too big or too small at Ace of Shades and they are always happy to help or answer any questions you may have. They have a brilliant after care service too.

At Ace of Shades they love happy customers and believe in giving their customers good value for their money.

Come to Ace of Shades and they will promise you great results and fantastic products at prices that will keep you smiling. ‘Keep Cool with Ace of Shades’.

You can give them a call on 951 273 254 or find them on Facebook at: facebook.com/AceOfShadesCostaDelSol or alternatively visit the website on www.aceofshades.design

