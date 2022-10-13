Altea (Alicante) residents will be in the swim at municipal pool

By Linda Hall • 13 October 2022 • 17:28

DELAYS OVER: Artist’s impression of Altea’s municipal pool once repairs are finished Photo credit: Altea town hall

WORK has recommenced at Altea’s municipal swimming pool, where repairs came to a halt some time ago.

Last May original contractor asked the town hall for an extension to the agreed deadline owing to increased prices and delays in building materials from international suppliers.

Altea’s mayor Jaime Llinares, together with Diego Zaragozi and Pere Barber – respective councillors for Infrastructure and Sports – arranged several meetings with the construction company. After what they described as “arduous negotiating” they came to the conclusion that it was necessary to ask the contractors to cede the project to another firm

The new company has picked up where their predecessors left off and expect to have completed the repairs within two months.

“We have had several months of meetings and red tape which held up the project but finally we came up with a good solution that suited both parties and, above all, will be good for Altea residents,” Pere Barber said.

