IDF rescues American woman from Mediterranean cruise ship after suffering heart attack

By Matthew Roscoe • 13 October 2022 • 13:22

IDF rescue American woman from Mediterranean cruise ship after suffering heart attack. Image: StockStudio Aerials/Shutterstock.com

THE Israel Defence Force’s (IDF) Unit 669 was forced to rescue an elderly American woman from a cruise in the Mediterranean early on the morning of Thursday, October 13 following a suspected heart attack.

According to local media reports, the 70-year-old American citizen suffered a heart attack while drinking on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean.

The elderly woman was flown to Rambam Hospital in Haifa at around 4.30 am for further treatment, as reported by news.walla.co.il.

The Israel Defence Force’s elite unit, which specialises in combat rescue and also operates beyond Israel’s borders, is also activated in civilian incidents when the civil emergency bodies are unable to provide an adequate response.

