Animalets: Looking after your pets as part of the family

By Euro Weekly News Media • 13 October 2022 • 15:35

Image - Animalets

Are you looking for a trusted, caring and reliable veterinary centre to look after your pets? At Animalets Veterinary Centre, they will look after your animal like it is their own, offering treatment, advice and a range of other services to keep your pet healthy and happy!

Taking your best friend to the vets can be a stressful and worrying time for you and your pet but the team at Animalets will provide you with a relaxed environment, using techniques and handling of your cat, dog, bird, reptile or exotic animal that will make your visit as comfortable as possible. The team has been taking care of and treating animals for the past 19 years, so you can be sure that your pet is in the best possible hands.

Collaborating with various specialists such as neurologists, dermatologists, ethologists (specialising in behaviour), traumatologists, oncologists and ophthalmologists, you can be sure your animal will receive the highest level of care and diagnosis as quickly as possible for your peace of mind. Animalets also has a laboratory for all types of analysis, two operating rooms, as well as diagnostic imaging facilities to determine the best treatment needed.

It is impossible to predict when our pet will become sick or need treatment urgently, that’s why Animalets has 24-hour emergency care so that you can be sure your animal will be cared for at any time of the day, including public holidays. The services at Animalets include:

• General internal medicine

• Ultrasound dental cleaning

• Vaccines for disease prevention

• Pet Identification: microchipping, pet passports etc

• Travel certificates, CEXGAN, sanitary certificates

• X-ray and ultrasound equipment

• Exotic medicine

• Hospitalisation

• Surgery

What we feed our pets is really important and affects their skin, coat and weight. Animalets has a large stock of specialised food for the treatment of the most common pathologies such as urinary or kidney problems, gastrointestinal problems, allergy problems and food intolerances.

For older pets or animals that have had an accident and now find it difficult to move around and enjoy their walks like they used to, Animalets provide physiotherapy treatments to make them more comfortable, prevent injuries, reinforce and maintain physical fitness, restore movement and improve welfare.

Animalets also collaborate with the Javea Feral Cats Association, Catland, APASA and Rama, treating sick animals and, importantly, sterilising wild cats to try to control the population of Javea contributing to lowering the number of cats living on the streets.

The practitioners at Animalets have continued with regular training, using the most advanced technology in their field, including the best and latest diagnostic technology. Your best friends deserve the best treatment, and that is what they will have at Animalets!

Address: Avenida de Ausias March, 9, 03730, Javea

Telephone: 965 086 386

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 10am until 5pm, Saturdays 10am until 2pm

Facebook: @animaletsveterinario

Instagram: @animalets_centro_veterinario

