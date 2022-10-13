Antojo’s Bar: Sweet and savoury treats in Palmanova

By Euro Weekly News Media • 13 October 2022 • 15:40

Image - Antojo dulce y salado

If you are craving creamy ice cream, sweet treats, savoury snacks or coffee at a great price, head to Antojo’s Bar in Palmanova, owned by Jessica! Take a seat on the sunny terrace and enjoy watching the world go by while enjoying the many food options offered by the friendly staff.

After working at Antojo’s Bar, Jessica took over this small and cosy ice cream and coffee shop four years ago, with her husband also owning the typical Spanish bar Chips Madrid in Palmanova. Now known for serving one of the best breakfasts in the area, as well as a huge range of ice cream flavours, mouth watering cheesecakes and sweet pies, and freshly made smoothies, Antojo’s Bar is a firm favourite amongst tourists and locals alike! You can also order freshly made American style pancakes or waffles with their ice creams or savoury options like bacon and scrambled eggs, or choose from their range of fresh smoothies and milkshakes including the popular Kinder Bueno. If you are looking for something savoury, Antojo’s Bar serves a range of tostadas with popular toppings including bacon, avocado, ham, tomato, salmon and cheese, as well as English breakfasts, gluten free and vegetarian options.

Open all year round, you can also order from Antojo’s Bar on the Glovo app or website so you don’t even need to leave your house to enjoy their amazing food and sweet treats!

Opening hours: 9am until 9pm

Telephone: 699 342 545

Address: Avenida de la Playa número, 16, 07181, Palma de Mallorca

Website: heladeria-antojo.negocio.site

Facebook: Antojo dulce y salado

