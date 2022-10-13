Big Eyes Coin wants to take the crypto industry to new levels, and its popularity could help it outperform Cardano and Litecoin in 2023

By EWN • 13 October 2022 • 15:52

Some cryptocurrencies can bring promises to reality, and those that succeed help boost the crypto market. Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC) outperformed many expectations. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has joined the conversation and is ready to steer the crypto industry in a new direction.

It is time for Big Eyes Coin (BIG) to push the crypto industry forward

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the new gem in the crypto industry, has come to take the industry to big heights in the future. It is a meme coin that wants to build a strong community with its cute mascot, Big Eyes, at the heart of it. After his globe-spanning and life-altering journey, Big Eyes decided that being cute was a good thing and that he would cash in on his cuteness by creating Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and use this to benefit the community and join the fight to conserve marine life and the earth’s oceans.

Many people are talking about Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and its successful presale, which has already raised an impressive $6.85 million and has continuous growth, proving that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) can be one of the top cryptocurrencies in the industry.

Cardano (ADA): The Ethereum (ETH) killer with the most potential

Cardano (ADA) is a cryptocurrency that has been given the “Ethereum Killer” moniker thanks to its similarity to Ethereum (ETH) and the advantages and solutions it provides to Ethereum’s (ETH) problems. Cardano (ADA) was designed to fix many issues that hamper the Ethereum blockchain. It was built by Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum, and he designed it with a scientific approach. It was launched in 2017, and many believe it is the first third-generation cryptocurrency.

The Cardano blockchain works with the Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm, and with this, transactions using Cardano (ADA) are significantly cheaper than Ethereum (ETH) and all the other Ethereum Killers. The Cardano blockchain can also support more than 250 transactions every second, and work is being done to increase this to more than 1000 transactions a second.

Litecoin (LTC) is one cryptocurrency users should watch out for in the coming months

Litecoin (LTC) is a popular cryptocurrency thanks to its wide range of utilities, low fees, and fast transactions. LTC is the native cryptocurrency of the Litecoin blockchain, which is a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It was launched in 2011 and is considered by many to be the first altcoin (alternative to Bitcoin (BTC)). It was built by Charlie Lee, who used to work as an engineer for Google and its goal was to provide a cheaper and faster alternative to Bitcoin (BTC).

Litecoin (LTC) has a handful of features that give it an edge over Bitcoin (BTC) and a lot of other cryptocurrencies. Chief of these is its hashing algorithm, Scrypt, which is lightweight and requires very little processing power and energy. With Scrypt, Litecoin can complete a block in two and a half minutes, a quarter of the ten minutes it takes the Bitcoin blockchain.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is ready to take the crypto world by storm, and its many charitable offerings and benefits, and features it provides its community, could see it outperform the likes of Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC) in 2023 and beyond.

To find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), visit the links below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido