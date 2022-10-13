Bill Anderson: I don’t like it

By Annie Dabb • 13 October 2022 • 13:03

Image - Per Bengtsson/shutterstock

I’ll probably get into trouble for writing this, but sometimes you just have to tackle difficult subjects. I have heard people saying on many occasions that when we choose to live in Spain we have to abide by their rules and ways of doing things. Up to a point I agree. I also believe that when we live in Spain and pay the same taxes as everyone else, sometimes even more, we have the right to comment on what we like and don’t like about the way our taxes are being spent.

There are things I find difficult to accept: the enthusiasm for bullfighting. I don’t think I need to expand on that. Then there’s the fact that the Tax Office can dip into your bank account without your knowledge and empty it. I have known this to happen to a couple of people who apparently owed money to the tax man, often through no fault of their own, but maybe a cock-up by their gestor.

The other thing that has been hitting the headlines recently is the case of a woman and their son who were evicted from their home for non payment of Local Taxes. The situation is complicated by the fact that her Ex-partner who was legally the owner of the home abandoned them. This is another thing I find difficult.

Through an administrative process to recoup the owed taxes, the council can legally put their home or other taxable property up for closed auction, thus selling it from under their feet, literally. Not only do I find this a disturbing situation, but it is made worse by the lack of Social support, social housing and services to pick up the pieces in this most extreme of situations. Being unhappy about things doesn’t in itself effect change, and this is something I feel should be changed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.