Biocorpus: Feel your best with natural, aloe and gluten-free products

13 October 2022

Noticing a gap in the market in Mallorca, Maria Antonia decided to create her own natural, aloe and gluten-free shop, stocking all kinds of beauty, health and food products to help people feel and look their best. With an onsite nutritionist and masseuse available on request, Biocorpus is the best place to get all of the advice you need on natural health and beauty!

After an operation, Maria became tired of taking and relying on medications provided by chemists and decided to do her own investigations into natural products that better serve our health. Discovering the prestigious German brand, Vegas, who also have a plantation in Malaga, Maria noticed a huge improvement in her health and wellbeing using natural products resulting in her partnership with the brand to distribute these lifechanging products.

Continually training and always testing her own products, Maria opened her physical store three months ago following a successful two years of selling products from her home. Maria now sells an exclusive collection of skincare, makeup and fragrance products of the best quality, as well as food supplements based on natural components to help you live a healthy and balanced life and natural sleep aids to promote rest.

Over the last few years, the health and beauty industry has seen an increase in people purchasing natural products that are more beneficial for the skin and hair, moving away from manmade products produced in mass amounts. Maria provides her customers with a huge range of safe and natural products such as mousturisers, makeup, perfumes and facial treatments derived from aloe vera. The benefits of using aloe vera are endless, including regenerating, moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties, the prevention of pimples and the healing of burns and scars.

Many people are unaware of the link between gut health and happiness a troubled intestine can send signals to the brain, just as a troubled brain can send signals to the gut. Therefore, a person’s stomach or intestinal distress can be the cause or the product of anxiety, stress, or depression. Maria understands this relationship between food and mental health and, with family members that have an intolerance to gluten and a shortage of products available in the area, she decided to combine natural health and aesthetic with gluten-free products. She now provides everything from bread, pizza, pasta and flour, to cookies, ice cream, and everything else you can imagine for a gluten-free diet. If you are tired of using harsh, synthetic cleaning products in your home, Maria also sells natural and safe cleaning products, washing machine powder, air fresheners and car detergents so that you can be sure you and your loved ones are not breathing in any harmful chemicals.

Feel and look your best with a range of products that are natural, safe and of the best quality take a look at the incredible natural products on the website or pop into the store where you will receive all of the advice you need on starting your journey to using products derived from nature!

Opening hours: Weekdays 4pm until 8pm

Address: Carrer del Jonquet, 54, 07460 Pollença, Illes Balears

Telephone: 971 533 080

Website: mariaantoniacarsi.com

