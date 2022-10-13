Black Flame: A family friendly bar and restaurant

By Euro Weekly News Media • 13 October 2022 • 15:27

Image - Black Flame Bar & Grill

Located on Avenida Garrofer in Pedreguer, Black Flame Bar & Grill is a family friendly bar and restaurant that opens every day from 10am all year round, providing its international clientele with classic English breakfasts, a wide selection of bottled beer including Guinness on draught, live sports on TV, as well as a pool table, where aficionados can enjoy a game with their favourite drink.

Their carvery provides a mouthwatering classic English roast on Thursdays and Sundays with a choice of roast beef and roast pork served with a selection of unlimited fresh vegetables, crispy roast potatoes and homemade Yorkshire puddings.

Their acclaimed allday English breakfasts include eggs, bacon, sausage and toast with the option of turning the breakfast into the bigger ‘Greedy Boy option’ by adding mushrooms, hash browns, black pudding, as well as extra ingredients, ensuring that customers are full and happy with a traditional fullEnglish at any time of the day.

Customers can also enjoy a tasty threecourse menu served from Monday to Saturday 12pm – 4pm that includes bread and ali oli and a glass of rioja wine or a soft drink or a small beer or mineral water. The winter menu will begin on November 2, and run from 12.30pm until 8pm.

A wide variety of other delicious menus including fish and chips, homemade pie, burgers, pasta, jacket potatoes, ribs and much more, with vegetarian options, are also available. To top it off, they also provide mouthwatering desserts including apple crumble, banoffee pie, toffee meringue glacé, vodka sorbet, brownie toffee sundae and oreo cheesecake.

Every Friday night the establishment provides live music, giving customers the perfect ambience to chill with a cool bucket of beer, seeing no shortage of options as Mahou, Estrella, Amstel, Heineken, Budweiser, and Desperados are all on offer.

On Monday October 31, Black Flame will be hosting a Halloween fundraising party with a 70s disco, fancy dress, raffle, hot and cold halloween buffet.

Tickets are €25 of which €10 go to APROP animal shelter, a registered charity that cares for and rehomes abandoned cats and dogs in Pego.

Pedreguer – Telephone: 965 761 731

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.