By Anna Ellis • 13 October 2022 • 15:15

Chairman’s wife wins Cardboard Boat Challenge. Image: Gillian Ainsworth

GILLIAN Ainsworth, the wife of the Chairman of the Costa Blanca Yacht Association, has won the Chairman’s Cardboard Boat Challenge for the second year in a row and this time beat four other entrants to retain the prize.

The challenge, which was held on October 5, was to paddle boats, made only from cardboard sheets, tubes, duct tape and environmentally-friendly water-soluble paint around a mark set 100 metres off the beach At El Portet, Moraira, and back again in the fastest possible time.

Not as simple as it sounds and of the participants, only two finished the course. The others sank!

The good news was that the event raised over €800 for their nominated charities (mainly has to be said thanks to Gillian’s sterling sponsorship efforts).

Sadly the rest of the planned regatta had to be cancelled due to the inclement weather.

If you want to know more about sailing with the CBYA why not visit their website? www.cbya.org

