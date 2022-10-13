By Anna Ellis • 13 October 2022 • 15:44

Costa Blanca's Alicante is "well positioned as a city break". Image: Alicante City Council

The Deputy Mayoress and head of the Alicante City & Beach Tourism Board, Mari Carmen Sanchez, confirmed that Alicante is “well positioned as a city break or getaway destination in order to weather the problems caused by inflation.”

During the second Alicante Spanish Economic Forum, ‘Business leadership and future prospects‘ on Tuesday, October 11, Sanchez took part in a round table discussion on Tourism together with the regional secretary, Francesc Colomer, the general secretary of Hosbec, Nuria Montes, and the president of the Alicante Restaurant Association (ARA), Cesar Anca.

The Deputy Mayoress said: “In the current international context we must be more competitive in terms of supply.”

“We must have the commitment to conference tourism, incentive travel, teleworking and digital nomads, which are tourism products that complement the sun and beach that we fortunately have.”

Sanchez criticised the lack of train connection with the airport, the non-existence of the high-speed train to Valencia and the poor connection with the rest of the coastal towns in the province which means that it takes four hours to get to Denia.

