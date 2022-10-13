BREAKING: 20-year-old David Schumacher nephew of F1 legend Michael breaks spine in horror crash

By Matthew Roscoe • 13 October 2022 • 15:05

FOLLOWING a horror crash at the famous Hockenheim circuit over the weekend, it has been revealed on Thursday, October 13 that David Schumacher, the nephew of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, has broken his spine.

News that 20-year-old David Schumacher broke his spine follows the crash at the DTM race in Germany on Saturday, October 8.

The son of ex-F1 driver Ralf was involved in a horrific collision with the car driven by 24-year-old Thomas Preining.

The crash happened as the “Deutsche Tourenwagen-Meisterschaft” (German Touring Car Championship) and saw both cars hurtled into the track’s barriers as they battled it out for position following an earlier safety car.

Initially, the young race driver was cleared by medical staff, however, scans later revealed that he had broken a lumbar vertebra in his back.

Ralf told Motorsport magazine: “When David came home, he was still complaining about back pain.

“We then decided to go to a hospital in Salzburg to have a MRI done. It turned out that a lumbar vertebra was broken.

“According to the treating physicians, this means a break of around six weeks for David.”

His uncle Michael Schumacher suffered a horrific skiing incident on the slopes above Méribel in the French Alps on December 29, 2013, which caused him a severe brain injury.

He fell and hit his head on a rock while crossing an off-piste area, suffering a serious head injury despite wearing a ski helmet.

Back in July, his former manager, Willi Weber, who was Michael’s manager for over twenty years, spoke out against Michael’s family.

With regards to the extent of Michael’s condition, Willi Weber accused the family of not telling truth.

Michael suffered a horrific skiing incident on the slopes above Méribel in the French Alps on December 29, which caused him a severe brain injury. Doctors said at the time that the would most likely have died had he not been wearing the safety gear, and the world champ was airlifted to Grenoble Hospital. Michael immediately underwent two surgeries and was put into a medically induced coma after suffering what was described as a “traumatic brain injury”. He was brought out of the coma in June 2014 and was released to go and rehabilitate at his home in Switzerland. Since then information on his treatment and his condition has been patchy despite the intense interest from fans and the press. “It was a huge pain for me. I tried hundreds of times to contact [his wife] Corinna and she didn’t answer. I called Jean Todt [Ferrari Formula 1 team principal] to ask him if I should go to the hospital and he told me to wait – ‘it’s too early’.” Willi told Gazzetta dello Sport. “I called the next day, and no one answered,” he added. “I didn’t expect behaviour like that and I’m still angry about it.” “They kept me out, telling me, ‘It’s too early’, well, now it’s too late. It’s been nine years. Maybe they should just say it the way it is.” Accusing the Schumacher family of lying, he continued: “I could understand the situation initially as I always did everything I could for Michael to protect his private life.” “But since then, we have only heard lies from them. Years after the accident, I said to myself to just look out for the family as I couldn’t change things. He was like a son to me. Even today it hurts me to talk about it.”

