Does GameFi Token MetaCryp have the potential to overtake Ethereum?

13 October 2022

Due to the numerous collapses that have occurred, 2022 has been one of the most perilous years for cryptocurrencies. The most severe crash occurred in May 2022, when important blockchain networks including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Terra (LUNA) witnessed large drops in market capitalisation and value. As a result, many active crypto purchasers have shifted their investments away from experienced blockchain networks and onto emerging networks. This is large because these new networks have substantially fewer risk elements, such as volatility and frequent swings in the crypto market.

A new cryptocurrency like MetaCryp (MTCR) has minimal risk factors, whilst attempting to elevate the state of gaming finance (GameFi). In contrast, Ethereum (ETH) is the second most popular cryptocurrency that has much more risks but higher rewards. This editorial will look at how MetaCrypto might replace Ethereum in terms of market capitalization and value, as well as how Ethereum got there so quickly.

Succeed and achieve with MetaCryp

As previously mentioned, MetaCryp (MTCR) is an upcoming cryptocurrency in the second stage of its presale. It is a GameFi token trying to establish a metaverse where users may personalise their experience, engage in exciting gaming, and earn rewards. MetaCryp hopes that the games will appeal to all unique user groups, independent of device or time spent playing. MetaCryp Network’s ultimate objective is to become the viral, memetic, community-driven, 2D/3D game where players may brag about their achievements, maximise their gains, learn, and earn.

Leasing and selling of in-game NFTs are permitted in this world, which may provide you with several options to play to gain. You may utilise a variety of accessible technologies to generate earnings in the ecosystem. One of the platform’s unique features ranges from governance effects that give users who have the $MTCR token also gain some privileges. Users even get rewarded when entering the presale phase, which is made evident in phase one when participants receive a 9% bonus. Those who decide to enter the second and third stages of presale will receive 7% and 4% incentives while receiving a 32% discount on their first purchase. If MetaCryp continues to focus on rewarding its customers and providing them with the option to create passive money from gaming, it may be able to reach the top very soon.

Ethereum moves to sustainability with Merge

Ethereum (ETH) has been one of the most impactful blockchain networks that entered the world of crypto due to its large ecosystem and implementation of pioneering smart contracts in blockchain technology. Smart contracts have enabled digital agreements between many parties to take place without the intervention of an intermediary.

On September 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its long-awaited Merge with The Beacon Chain. The main purpose of this Merge was to switch the blockchain from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus process to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism (PoW). The change appears to have affected the production of fresh Ethereum blocks.

The update was one of Ethereum’s most important advancements. Following this change, Ethereum’s average block time — the time it takes network miners or validators to process transactions — decreased by more than 13%. Essentially, the change was made to promote sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint, which resulted in lower pricing and speedier procedures. We are presently experiencing a worldwide energy calamity. As many sectors strive towards sustainability, it only makes sense for an established blockchain network like Ethereum to follow suit to attract more individuals to its ever-expanding network.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido