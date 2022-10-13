First inscription of a property in the Land Registry. Expert legal advice by White-Baos Lawyers.

By Annie Dabb • 13 October 2022 • 11:48
Image - Land Registry: Francesco Scatena/shutterstock
Requirements established art. 205 of the Mortgage Act (M.A.):
Are there any other special requirements?
Yes. Assuming all the above-mentioned requirements are met, the inscription must be publicised. This will be done by publishing it in the “Boletín Oficial del Estado”, and by notifying all the adjoining landowners.
What happens next? Does the process end here?
Not exactly. The law stipulates that two years must pass before registration becomes final and definitive. During this time, the inscription could be challenged.
Continuing with the case presented at the beginning of the article. J’s heirs were able to inherit and transfer the property. The first title was the public deed of inheritance (2020). The second one, the deed of sale (2022). Since all the requirements were fulfilled, the buyer was able to register the property into his right. Two years later, the inscription was “consolidated” and became definitive.
