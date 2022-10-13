BREAKING: European Parliament MEP calls EU Covid vaccine purchases "biggest CORRUPTION SCANDAL in history" Close
Malaga law professor makes sensational discovery while tidying up her office

By Brian O'Malley • 13 October 2022 • 16:27

Malaga law professor makes sensational discovery while tidying up her office. Image: Twitter: @procesaleando

A professor of Procedural Law at the University of Malaga made a sensational discovery in her office, which she described as a “work of art”.

The Malaga law professor’s discovery was a set of biro pens from an ingenuous law student who carved notes onto them before an exam.

A post from Yolanda de Lucchi went viral on Twitter after displaying the “relic” she found when tidying up her office.

The professor shared a picture showing 11 biro pens which, from a distance, would probably look like your average writing tool.

However, upon closer inspection, you can see that the pens are covered with tiny writing.

The story went international and was picked up by LAD Bible on Wednesday, October 13.

“Tidying up my office, I found this university relic that we confiscated from a student a few years ago: criminal procedural law in bic pens. What art!”

A user replied claimed to be in contact with the ‘artist’, and described their method: “The technique used by the artist was to replace the graphite lead of a mechanical pencil with a needle, which made it super easy for him to write in the pen.” 

Other replies were also quite informative:

“Hahaha I know several friends who got their degree making chops with the pens (the bic and others) or with pieces of paper. They had everything under control, to the point of laminating the pieces of paper so that they would not ring when they took it out of their pocket. Today I know many are lawyers”

 

“The HammuraBIC Code” tweeted another user referencing the ancient inscriptions.

Another user replied: “We should make a museum with these things!”.

Such careful artwork contrasts with puzzlingly high prices for certain left-handed pencils.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

