Malaga law professor makes sensational discovery while tidying up her office. Image: Twitter: @procesaleando

A professor of Procedural Law at the University of Malaga made a sensational discovery in her office, which she described as a “work of art”.

The Malaga law professor’s discovery was a set of biro pens from an ingenuous law student who carved notes onto them before an exam.

A post from Yolanda de Lucchi went viral on Twitter after displaying the “relic” she found when tidying up her office.

The professor shared a picture showing 11 biro pens which, from a distance, would probably look like your average writing tool.

However, upon closer inspection, you can see that the pens are covered with tiny writing.

“Tidying up my office, I found this university relic that we confiscated from a student a few years ago: criminal procedural law in bic pens. What art!”

Haciendo orden en mi despacho he encontrado esta reliquia universitaria que confiscamos a un alumno hace unos años: el derecho procesal penal en bolis bic. Que arte! #laschuletasnosoncomoantes pic.twitter.com/3J4LMn0RQF — Yolanda De Lucchi (@procesaleando) October 5, 2022

A user replied claimed to be in contact with the ‘artist’, and described their method: “The technique used by the artist was to replace the graphite lead of a mechanical pencil with a needle, which made it super easy for him to write in the pen.”

La técnica utilizada pro el artista, según me cuenta él mismo, era la de suplir la mina de grafito de un portaminas por una aguja, lo que le hacía súper fácil el escribir en el bolígrafo. pic.twitter.com/oDqkniYPjn — Gonzo (@gnlhi) October 5, 2022

Other replies were also quite informative:

“Hahaha I know several friends who got their degree making chops with the pens (the bic and others) or with pieces of paper. They had everything under control, to the point of laminating the pieces of paper so that they would not ring when they took it out of their pocket. Today I know many are lawyers”

Jajaja Conozco a varios compis q se sacaron la carrera haciendo chuletas con los bolis (los bic y otros) o con papelitos. Lo tenían todo controlado, hasta el punto de plastificar los papelitos para q no sonarán cuando lo sacaban del bolsillo 😂 A día se hoy, muchos, son abogados — Ana Marqués. (@anamarqs) October 5, 2022

“The HammuraBIC Code” tweeted another user referencing the ancient inscriptions.



El Código de HammuraBIC ;-)) — Aritz Romeo (@romeoaritz) October 5, 2022

Another user replied: “We should make a museum with these things!”.

Deberíamos hacer un museo con estas cosas!!! 😍 — Eugenio Olmedo 🇪🇺 (@EugenioOlmedo) October 5, 2022

Such careful artwork contrasts with puzzlingly high prices for certain left-handed pencils.

