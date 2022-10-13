By Anna Ellis • 13 October 2022 • 14:57
New digital campaign for Almeria's best-kept secret. Cuevas del Almanzora Town Hall
The new website www.castillo.cuevasdelalmanzora.es has all the information you may need about the Castillo del Marques de los Velez including opening hours, cultural spaces, history and online ticket purchase.
The digital campaign is being activated on Thursday, October 13, on social media networks with the aim of reaching potential visitors from neighbouring provinces such as Murcia, Granada and Jaen, as well as the entire province of Almeria.
According to the councillor, the new image for the campaign is “one of the prison drawings found in the Torre del Homenaje, a tower that was opened for visits for the first time after its restoration in May.”
“It is precisely those drawings of the prisoners who were in that Tower when it was used as a prison that make our castle a castle like no other in Spain, and that is why one of those drawings has been chosen to represent the new brand image of the Castle of the Marques de los Velez de Cuevas del Almanzora.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
