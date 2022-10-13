No jail time for Cuba Gooding Jr. as judge allows plead for a lesser charge

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 October 2022 • 22:11

Hollywood Actor Cuba Gooding Jr Credit Twitter:@Cubagooding_jr

Hollywood star Cuba Gooding Jr. won’t have to spend any time in jail following his conviction for “forcible touching”.

A Manhattan Criminal Court ruled on Thursday, October 13 that having served six months of alcohol and behaviour modification counselling ahead of the determination, he would not be sent to prison.

As a result of his having completed the counselling, he was permitted by the court to change his misdemeanour plea and to plead guilty to a lesser charge of harassment.

Manhattan Criminal Court Prosecutor Coleen Balbert on Thursday said Gooding faces no additional penalties. He will also not have a criminal record because he pleaded to a non-criminal violation.

The prosecutor also referred to positive reports from the actor’s therapist over the last six months.

Gooding, who received critical acclaim and an Oscar for his portrayal of Jerry McGuire, has starred in many box office hits including “Snow Dogs” and “American Crime Story.”

Accused of violating three women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019, Gooding was arrested in 2019 after a complaint by a woman, She told police that Gooding inappropriately touched her without her consent at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square.

In the months following his arrest, more women came forward accusing the Hollywood star Cuba Gooding Jr. of abuse.

