Pioneering new health service for international patients from Quirónsalud Torrevieja

By Annie Dabb • 13 October 2022 • 12:54

Image - QuironSalud

Hospital Quirónsalud presented a new pioneering personalized health service for international patients this week. This new service, a first of its kind in the Valencian Community, is aimed at offering personalized, preferential treatment and health advice to improve the quality of life of international patients living in the Vega Baja region. The service was launched on Friday by the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón.

The new service, called Health Premium Card, offers a personal health advisor, priority access to medical appointments, a bespoke plan to achieve personalized health goals which includes a check-up to find out the patient’s initial status, as well as an exclusive Premium Lounge inside the hospital where you can carry out all the procedures related to your health.

In addition, the service has a free translation team for English, German, French, Dutch, Flemish, Norwegian, Swedish, and Russian among other languages, trained in medical terminology and cultural approaches of international patients.

Among the advantages that Health Premium Card users can enjoy are:

An initial check-up

Three free-choice consultations with specialists.

Six ambulance transfers.

Fourteen home nursing treatments.

Free dental cleaning.

Tests for the detection of several common diseases.

10% discount on private treatments.

The launch event was also attended by representatives of different foreign associations and institutions, including HELP Vega Baja, the Belgian Golf Club, the Wanderfreunde Gemässigtes Wandern, the Dutch Association, the Norwegian Church, the Swiss Club, the Swedish Consulate of Alicante and the Nordic Club among others.

Quirónsalud Torrevieja, international reference hospital on the Costa Blanca

Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja is an international hospital of excellence, with a team of highly qualified professionals and cutting-edge technology. It offers a multitude of medical specialities and has developed into a prestigious multidisciplinary centre both in the field of oncology and several other medical and surgical specialities. It is the private hospital with the most advanced technology in the Valencian Community. With more than twenty years of experience, more than 400 people work there every day to care for its patients. Located in the city of Torrevieja, it is a benchmark for medical tourism and for foreign citizens looking for their new residence on the Costa Blanca.

International admission

The hospital has its own international admissions department, whose sole task is processing healthcare authorizations with national and international insurance companies. All authorization procedures are carried out daily with national and international insurance companies directly and immediately. In this way, the patient doesn’t have to worry about these procedures, this department takes care of everything.

International hospitalization

The hospital boasts an international ward, created to guarantee maximum convenience, comfort and well-being of the international patient. The hospital wants the patient to feel at home throughout their stay. All rooms are individual and spacious to guarantee the comfort of the patient and a companion. Healthcare staff speak multiple languages ​​and care for international patients as fluently as possible.

