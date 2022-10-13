By Matthew Roscoe • 13 October 2022 • 16:05

Kremlin spokesman Peskov says goals of "special military operation" in Ukraine are unchanged. Image: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has revealed that Russia’s goals of “special military operation” in Ukraine remain unchanged but peace talks can be achieved through negotiations.

Speaking to Russian news outlet Izvestiya on Thursday, October 13, Peskov said the goals of Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine remain unchanged but Moscow remains open to talks while Kyiv refuses to engage in dialogue.

“No direction is changing, the special military operation continues, it continues in order for us to achieve our goals, for we were not able to do it earlier by political and diplomatic means,” he said.

“Our opponents simply did not go for negotiating with us.”

He added: “We have repeatedly reiterated that we remain open to negotiations to achieve our objectives. Our goal setting has not changed.”

On Tuesday, October 4, Ukraine officially refused any negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) on September 30 on Ukraine’s actions in response to Russia’s attempt to annex the territories of Ukraine, which makes negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin impossible.

With this document, he put into effect the decision of the National Security Council of September 30, in which point No. 1 states – “To state the impossibility of negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation V. Putin.”

The decree also approved the NSDC decision on Ukraine’s application for NATO membership on an expedited basis.

Putin’s press secretary Peskov replied to this at the time, stating: “We will wait for a change in the position of Zelensky or the future president of Ukraine.”

