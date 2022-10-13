By Matthew Roscoe • 13 October 2022 • 16:05
Kremlin spokesman Peskov says goals of "special military operation" in Ukraine are unchanged. Image: ID1974/Shutterstock.com
Speaking to Russian news outlet Izvestiya on Thursday, October 13, Peskov said the goals of Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine remain unchanged but Moscow remains open to talks while Kyiv refuses to engage in dialogue.
“No direction is changing, the special military operation continues, it continues in order for us to achieve our goals, for we were not able to do it earlier by political and diplomatic means,” he said.
“Our opponents simply did not go for negotiating with us.”
He added: “We have repeatedly reiterated that we remain open to negotiations to achieve our objectives. Our goal setting has not changed.”
On Tuesday, October 4, Ukraine officially refused any negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) on September 30 on Ukraine’s actions in response to Russia’s attempt to annex the territories of Ukraine, which makes negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin impossible.
With this document, he put into effect the decision of the National Security Council of September 30, in which point No. 1 states – “To state the impossibility of negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation V. Putin.”
The decree also approved the NSDC decision on Ukraine’s application for NATO membership on an expedited basis.
Putin’s press secretary Peskov replied to this at the time, stating: “We will wait for a change in the position of Zelensky or the future president of Ukraine.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.