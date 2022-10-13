By Matthew Roscoe • 13 October 2022 • 11:19

More than 30 Russian drones destroyed by Ukraine in latest combat losses update. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Thursday, October 13, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian armed forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more drones (UAVs).

Another 33 Russian drones were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, October 12, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 420 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 63,800, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Six more Russian tanks were destroyed as well as 11 more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of 17 Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1556.

Six more Russian helicopters were also destroyed, taking the total losses by Russia to 240.

"The hand of the aggressor is stayed by strength — and strength alone."

GA Dwight D. Eisenhower Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Oct 13:

❗Note. Yesterday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces corrected data on the enemy losses. pic.twitter.com/JXf8iwKZ5O — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 13, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Wednesday, October 12 in the Kryvyi Rih and Kramatorsk directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 232nd day of the war shows that the loss of the six Russian tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 2511, while the destruction of 11 more APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 5167 in total.

The destruction of another 33 Russian drones takes the number destroyed by Ukraine to 1182 in total.

Two Russian MLRS were destroyed by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which takes losses up to 357 and the destruction of nine more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total number destroyed during the conflict to 3935.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.