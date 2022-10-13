Selling your home in Nueva Andalucia: The ultimate guide

By Annie Dabb • 13 October 2022 • 16:14

Image - Wasa Real Estate

From the important legal documents you need to finding out how much your property is worth, as well as how long it actually takes to sell a property in Spain – the whole process can be exciting but stressful. That’s why the Euro Weekly News has created this guide to selling your home in Nueva Andalucia, complete with advice on how to market your property, as well as our recommendation for the most reputable, all-important estate agent on this side of the Costa del Sol who will be with you through every step of your selling journey.

We hope to guide you through selling your home in Nueva Andalucia, what you need to do in order to find out the value of your property and how long you can expect the process to take, as well as the right legal documentation you’ll need to complete the sale. We also highly recommend having a knowledgable estate agent such as Wasa Real Estate, who will assist you on your journey and help with all the technical know-how, so you know that you’re in safe hands.

The best real estate agent to sell your home in Nueva Andalucia

Wasa Real Estate When selling your property, it is so important to trust that your estate agent will take the steps that are in your interest, as well as being confident that they are experienced and knowledgable enough to do this. Established in 1982, Wasa Real Estate in Nueva Andalucia, Marbella, is a trusted and highly experienced Scandinavian boutique real estate agency specialising in the sale of premium properties in Nueva Andalucia, Puerto Banus, Golden Mile and La Zagaleta as well as a selection of exceptional properties on the New Golden Mile towards Estepona. In 2012, Peter Jacobsen purchased the Trademark, after working at the company for 18 years as a sales director and then a partner, and then steered the company in a new direction. Armed with a wealth of extensive knowledge of the local property market and over 30 years of experience, Peter has turned the company into the ideal partner for people searching for their dream luxury property or selling their current home. Wasa Real Estate offers a bespoke and personal service, all underpinned by integrity and trust. The knowledgable team will listen to your unique needs and requirements and seamlessly guide you through the whole journey, making sure your property is marketed to the right people. Known in the area as the most trusted and reliable real estate agency, with an impressive 35 per cent of their business being via referrals from previous satisfied clients, Wasa Real Estate also has an in-house tri-lingual lawyer for any legal questions or requirements you may have in a language that you can understand. To speak to the experienced and knowledgable team at Wasa Real Estate about selling your home in Nueva Andalucia, visit the office located on Conjunto Casaño local 5-6 Avda. Manolete s/n 29660 Nueva Andalucia Marbella. You can also call 952 818 875 / 607 818 002 or email via [email protected] Website: Click here If you would like to speak to someone at Wasa Real Estate about buying or selling in Nueva Andalucia, simply complete the form and they will get in touch Your name

What is the best way to sell a property in Nueva Andalucia?

The exclusive neighbourhood of Nueva Andalucia is a true gem on the Costa del Sol, situated within walking distance of the impressive and luxurious Puerto Banus. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the La Concha mountain range and boasting a plethora of well-established and highly esteemed golf courses, it has all of the amenities and facilities of a small town whilst technically classed as a residential area.

A scenic stroll-through will provide views of sumptuously opulent villas and apartments interspersed amongst gorgeous greenery and well-kept gardens, and if that isn’t enough to delight your visual senses, its elevated position also offers a magnificent Mediterranean seascape upon which you can gaze out majestically.

Just a 10-minute drive from Marbella and San Pedro de Alcantara, this residential area contains everything you’d need from hairdressers to gymnasiums, and restaurants and casinos. The neighbourhood’s main entrance is situated just behind the monumental bullring, the first sign of authentic Andalucian architecture that you’ll find scattered throughout.

Property sales on the Costa del Sol are currently booming, meaning selling your home in Nueva Andalucia proves to be an excellent return on investment – and the best people to help you with this are the trusted and honest estate agents at Wasa Real Estate.

What is my property worth in Nueva Andalucia?

Recently built in the late 1960s, Nueva Andalucia is Marbella’s largest neighbourhood and has a thriving property market, as people have been quick to jump on the opportunity to relax and enjoy the finer things in life without sacrificing vibrant street market stalls and a cosmopolitan commercial centre. The perfect place to invest for the keen golfer, Nueva Andalucia is home to four renowned golf courses and attracts buyers looking to purchase some of the most luxurious and bespoke properties in Europe – something Wasa Real Estate knows like the back of their hand.

Espousing the sentiment that you get what you pay for, Nueva Andalucia property prices tend to be at the higher end of most people’s price ranges, but when you’re lounging in your own private pool with a glass of wine or feeling pampered in your penthouse after a long day of soaking up the sunshine, you definitely won’t regret your investment.

As a highly reputable agent for this area of the Costa del Sol, Wasa Real Estate boasts apartments from around €1,3000,000, villas at around €3-4,000,000, and penthouses range anywhere between €700,000 and €9,500,000 depending on size.

Speak to Wasa Real Estate to get an accurate valuation of your own property so that you can move on to the next step in the selling process.

How quickly can you sell your property in Nueva Andalucia?

Many homes on the Costa del Sol are being snapped up by foreign investors eager to secure a property that is likely to grow in value as Malaga’s infrastructure continues to expand.

The most time-consuming part of any legal process can be the paperwork you have to go through to make sure everything is legal and legitimate. However, once all of this has been approved and signed off, it’s unlikely that you’ll be waiting more than three or four months for a buyer to come along in search of their dream luxury property.

That being said, it’s always best to leave a bit of room for negotiation! If you want a more accurate time frame, contact Wasa Real Estate, who will be able to offer you the best advice and guidance when it comes to selling your home in Nueva Andalucia.

What do you have to pay when selling a house in Nueva Andalucia?

1) Plusvalia – sellers have to pay a tax based on the incremental value of the land which the property occupies over the number of years you have been the owner.

2) Community Fees – Make sure your Community Fees are up to date. Usually, you will have to present a Community Certificate to the buyer when signing the Title Deed to prove this.

3) IBI and Utilities – make sure your utility bills are all paid up as these will need to be settled up to the date of sale. You will need to provide the original proof of payment when signing. Sellers have to pay the IBI or council tax for the whole year they are selling.

4) Mortgage Cancellation Fees – Your bank will probably have from a 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent cancellation charge for the balance of your outstanding mortgage.

5) Mortgage Cancellation and Registration Fees at the Notary – In addition to point 4) as the seller, you will have to make sure that your mortgage is cancelled at the Notary and Registry. This may cost anywhere from €600 to €1000 and is an amount that will probably be held by the solicitor to make sure that this is done.

6) Non-Resident Retention 3 per cent – If you are not a resident of Spain, the buyer of your property will also have to retain 3 per cent of the sales price stated in the “Escritura” (Title Deed) to pay to the Spanish taxman (Hacienda) on your behalf towards your Capital Gains Tax. Fiscal residents do not have any retention made on them, however, they may have to pay tax on the sale the year after when filling in their tax returns.

7) Agents Commission – If you have used an agent to sell your property, you will also have to pay fees to the agent. Wasa Real Estate will talk you through this process.

8) Legal fees – A good legal office will prepare utility contracts, community charges and “Suma” invoices, speak with the purchaser’s representatives and the Notary, book the Notary appointment and organise all of the related paperwork, go with the seller to the Notary and translate for them, calculate the 3 per cent retention, calculate and advice re Capital Gains Tax and give fiscal representation throughout the selling process.

What documents do you need to sell a house in Nueva Andalucia?

There are lots of documents you will need to have in order when selling a house in Spain. The best and safest way to make sure that everything is legitimate and done properly is to leave it to the experts in the form of an experienced real estate agent such as Wasa Real Estate, who can help and offer guidance throughout the whole process.

The main documents you need may include:

Preparation of utility contracts, community charge and “Suma” invoices.

Liaison throughout the transaction with representatives of the Buyer and Notary.

The organisation of the Notary appointment and all paperwork related to the sale.

Translation at the Notary.

Calculation of 3 per cent retention.

Calculation and advice regarding Capital Gains Tax.

Fiscal representation throughout the whole process.

Calculation of Goodwill and a letter of “Good Standing” with your community fees from the administration of your community.

Top tips on preparing your home for the market

Remember, Nueva Andalucia is the sort of area where people will be willing to spend more in order to secure their perfect property, where they can chill out and enjoy all that the relaxing Spanish lifestyle has to offer. Whilst no doubt with the help of Wasa Real Estate your property will all but sell itself once it’s on the market, it’s still worth going that extra mile and making your home stand out with gorgeous photos for its internet listing in order to attract potential buyers to it right away.

In order to really show off the features that make your property so special, so that as soon as potential buyers step foot through the door they can see themselves in their new home, our guide wouldn’t be complete with some tops tips on preparing your home for the all-important photo listings and property viewings.

It’s worth giving everything a quick coat of paint – or better yet, getting in some professionals to do it for you! This will make your property look clean and fresh, ready for new inhabitants. Peeling paint will make your property stick out like a sore thumb, especially in somewhere as high-end as Nueva Andalucia.

Show off your assets! Nueva Andalucia is home to gorgeous contemporary Andalucian architecture, so whether you’ve got open-plan interiors or floor-to-ceiling windows that provide exquisite panoramic views across the neighbourhood, make sure you’re showing them off in well-structured, wide shots.

You’re not just selling a property, you’re selling a home and a new lifestyle for your lucky buyers, so make sure to entice them in by showing it off! Many people move to Spain in search of the sun, so presenting a sunkissed rooftop terrace or a glistening outdoor pool is sure to draw people in.

Prepare the garden. Nueva Andalucia is famed for its well-kept, aesthetically pleasing gardens, made all the more impressive when framed against the luscious La Concha mountain range which lies behind the neighbourhood. Make sure that your gardens don’t let your property down! Water any plants you have – if you don’t have any, get some – and make sure any garden furniture is clean and comfortable-looking. You could even decorate with outdoor-use fairy lights to give the place a charming, romantic feel.

For marketing photos, staging the garden or dining area is a great way to present your property as part of the aspirational lifestyle buyers can imagine for themselves. Consider setting places at the table with your nicest silverware and ensure that any art pieces are framed and neatly placed.

It also goes without saying that you should remove any clutter from anywhere in or around your property. There’s a difference between showing a property that is well-loved and well-lived in. Minimalism is in, so it’s also a good idea to limit the photos and personal items on show and thin out bookshelves and display cabinets. In particular, a clear top shelf will give the appearance of higher ceilings.

Fresh flowers are a lovely touch but they can be quite difficult to maintain in a property you’re not living in, especially if it’s likely to be on the market for a few months. Instead, invest in some good quality fake flowers in neutral colours such as lilies or orchards.

Avoid bold colours, heavy patterns and fabrics that could be off-putting during house viewings. You want your potential buyers to be able to imagine themselves living in your property, so try and present it as a blank canvas onto which they can apply their own style and tastes once you’ve secured the sale. Keep decor simple and consider removing any dark furniture. Neutral-coloured throws and cushions are an easy way to freshen up the living space.

Finally, make sure you are 100 per cent satisfied with your marketing photos – they’ll be your key to securing those property viewings! If you wouldn’t buy it, neither will anybody else!