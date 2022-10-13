Simply Pro Floor Care: Transform your home with sparkling floors

By Euro Weekly News Media • 13 October 2022 • 16:02

Image - Simply Pro Floor Care

Mike Butler of Simply Pro Floor Care has been restoring and polishing marble and other stone surfaces in Spain for just over 15 years. Working mainly in the Alicante and Murcia regions, Mike has experienced many different problems with stone floors other than just a lack of shine, such as acid etchings, seepage, large cracks and holes. Also, marble tiles that have been left with sharp edges (lippage) can be ground down and fully restored!

Simply Pro Floor Care can clean, repair, polish and restore your marble, limestone, granite, travertine and terrazzo, specialising in:

• Full restoration of all stone floors

• Repairs on floors, bathroom furniture and kitchen worktops

• Cleaning and polishing to an exceptionally high and long lasting sheen

• Indoor and outdoor no job too small

Simply Pro Floor Care are fully qualified in stone restoration, repairs, cleaning and polishing, and uses only the most up to date machinery, tools and products.

Mike uses the crystallisation system that restores an excellent shine to the marble and then finishes off with a high speed buff that leaves your floors with a mirror like sheen. The same process is used on marble and composite stairs, furniture, kitchen and bathroom tops, mantles and ledges. If there are deep marks made by acid burns (chemical or natural) or scratches, these can be ground down and polished; when finished, you wouldn’t even know they had been there!

During the crystallisation process, Mike uses a rotary machine equipped with steel wool, and sprays small amounts of crystallising solution on the floor, working the solution with the rotary machine. The steel wool is spun under the machine’s weight and the solution is crystallised due to the friction and the corresponding temperature generated.

This type of work is carried out over small sections of the floor to ensure that the solution works before it dries. Many people get used to dull marble and forget how amazing this natural stone can look. Take the plunge and give him a call, you have nothing to lose, but could gain amazing shiny floors that you will be proud of.

Mike is happy to come out and give you a no obligation quote, but you can also have a chat with him and he will give you an idea of costs or is happy to just give you some advice. Transform your home by letting Simply Pro Floor Care restore your floors and other stone wear!

Call Mike on 691 649 515 or Email [email protected]

Website: www.simplyprofloorcare.com

