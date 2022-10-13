Simply Pro Floor Care: Transform your home with sparkling floors

By Euro Weekly News Media • 13 October 2022 • 16:02
Image - Simply Pro Floor Care
Simply Pro Floor Care can clean, repair, polish and restore your marble, limestone, granite, travertine and terrazzo, specialising in:
• Full restoration of all stone floors
• Repairs on floors, bathroom furniture and kitchen worktops
• Cleaning and polishing to an exceptionally high and long lasting sheen
• Indoor and outdoor no job too small
Simply Pro Floor Care are fully qualified in stone restoration, repairs, cleaning and polishing, and uses only the most up to date machinery, tools and products.
Mike uses the crystallisation system that restores an excellent shine to the marble and then finishes off with a high speed buff that leaves your floors with a mirror like sheen. The same process is used on marble and composite stairs, furniture, kitchen and bathroom tops, mantles and ledges. If there are deep marks made by acid burns (chemical or natural) or scratches, these can be ground down and polished; when finished, you wouldn’t even know they had been there!
During the crystallisation process, Mike uses a rotary machine equipped with steel wool, and sprays small amounts of crystallising solution on the floor, working the solution with the rotary machine. The steel wool is spun under the machine’s weight and the solution is crystallised due to the friction and the corresponding temperature generated.
This type of work is carried out over small sections of the floor to ensure that the solution works before it dries. Many people get used to dull marble and forget how amazing this natural stone can look. Take the plunge and give him a call, you have nothing to lose, but could gain amazing shiny floors that you will be proud of.
Mike is happy to come out and give you a no obligation quote, but you can also have a chat with him and he will give you an idea of costs or is happy to just give you some advice. Transform your home by letting Simply Pro Floor Care restore your floors and other stone wear!
Call Mike on 691 649 515 or Email [email protected]
Website: www.simplyprofloorcare.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.