Villa Flamingo in Zurgena

By Euro Weekly News Media • 13 October 2022 • 15:09

Image - Voss Homes

A beautifully presented, recently decorated three bed, two bath Villa in the popular ‘L’ shape to give extra privacy in the bedrooms, living area and garden. With H&C aircon, 8m x 4m swimming pool and pool side bar and with attractive, private, established gardens of 538m2. Three minutes drive to popular restaurant / bar.

Seven mins drive to La Alfoquia & Zurgena village. Ten mins to Arboleas, 12 mins drive to Huercal­Overa town. Thirty mins drive to the coast at Mojacar etc. A metal sliding leads onto a gravelled driveway with room for two or three cars.

The private swimming pool sits nicely in front of the villa and steps lead up to the covered terrace area which looks over the pool and garden and makes an excellent ‘inside/outside’ living and dining room. This has fly / mosquito netting and electrically operated up and down blinds for when you want the shade.

From here the front doors lead in to the spacious light and airy living room with log burning fire and ceiling fans. To the left of the living room a doorway takes you through to the spacious fitted kitchen. There is also an archway between the two rooms giving a more social feel. The kitchen also has an access door leading out to the side garden. Here is a block built storage room which houses the washing machine and tumble dryer.

At the other end of the living room is a door leading to a hallway taking you to three large double bedrooms all with H&C air con, ceiling fans and fitted wardrobes. The spacious master bedroom has ensuite shower room and glazed double doors which have views of, and lead out to the swimming pool. Between the guest bedrooms is a large family bathroom.

The villa benefits from double glazed windows with fly nets, pull down blinds and attractive security grills. Mains electricity, water and internet are connected.

Outside there are also two useful garden sheds and two small covered areas for logs or bikes etc.

Voss Homes is a British family­run business with offices in the nearby thriving, market town of Huercal­Overa and village of La Alfoquia. We specialise in selling properties around Huercal­Overa, Zurgena, La Alfoquia and Taberno.